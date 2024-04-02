English
Helldivers II

Video parody explains how to get your husband back from Helldivers II and live with the game

You might want to tell your partner if Wives of Helldivers fits your current situation, Super Citizen.

Helldivers 2 continues to fight tirelessly to bring managed democracy to the far corners of the galaxy, and Arrowhead's title remains one of the most popular on both PlayStation and Steam. But as many of you Helldivers have probably figured out by now, balancing family life isn't always easy with upholding Super Earth values against Automatons and Therminids.

The Warp Zone is aware of that. And whether you're a freedom fighter or a partner to one, they've created this fun video on how to be a good Helldiver Wife.

Helldivers II continues to add new stratagems and weaponry at a breakneck pace, and so far it doesn't look like the war is anywhere near over in the galaxy.

Helldivers II

