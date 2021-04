You're watching Advertisements

A short video from Disney's hotly anticipated TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi has been leaked via a tweet during the day, showing off parts of the recording area. You can check it out over here to take a look at what clearly looks like the desert planet Tatooine.

While the series will use a lot of StageCraft (the same technology used in The Mandalorian), there's obviously still a need for classic background props too. We're really looking forward to this one, are you?