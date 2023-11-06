Video Games in Concert is returning to the UK next year

HQ

It seems like people really enjoy hearing video game music being performed live by a symphony orchestra, as Video Games in Concert has announced that it will be returning to the UK for a country-wide tour in 2024.

As per Eurogamer, the tour will see the orchestra heading to five cities in England, with the host cities being Brighton, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Manchester, and Bournemouth.

The orchestra will perform songs from the likes of The Last of Us, World of Warcraft, God of War: Ragnarök, Starfield, The Legend of Zelda, Resident Evil, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

As for the exact dates and venues for the 2024 UK tour, they are as follows:



May 11 - Brighton Centre



May 12 - Liverpool Empire



May 17 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall



May 18 - Manchester Apollo



May 19 - Bournemouth BIC



Will you be heading to any of the shows?