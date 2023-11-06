Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Video Games in Concert is returning to the UK next year

For a tour that takes the symphony orchestra to five cities.

It seems like people really enjoy hearing video game music being performed live by a symphony orchestra, as Video Games in Concert has announced that it will be returning to the UK for a country-wide tour in 2024.

As per Eurogamer, the tour will see the orchestra heading to five cities in England, with the host cities being Brighton, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Manchester, and Bournemouth.

The orchestra will perform songs from the likes of The Last of Us, World of Warcraft, God of War: Ragnarök, Starfield, The Legend of Zelda, Resident Evil, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

As for the exact dates and venues for the 2024 UK tour, they are as follows:


  • May 11 - Brighton Centre

  • May 12 - Liverpool Empire

  • May 17 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

  • May 18 - Manchester Apollo

  • May 19 - Bournemouth BIC

Will you be heading to any of the shows?

