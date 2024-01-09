Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Video games falter and failed to be the UK's largest entertainment medium in 2023

It's the first time it has happened in over a decade.

It has become common to just accept video games to be the UK's largest entertainment medium, as it has been the case for over a decade. However, now that 2023 is over, this has changed, because GamesIndustry.biz has revealed that video is now the country's largest entertainment medium.

The information comes via a report from the ERA, the UK trade body representing video, music, and games retailers. The report notes that the games industry managed to rake in £4.74 billion for the UK last year, which was up 2.9% over 2022. However, video-based content grew a whopping 10%, totalling £4.9 billion, all thanks to the continuous growth of the streaming service sector, which accounts for a mega 89% of the video market. The music sector was also up 9.6%, reaching a revenue of £2.2 billion.

The last time a different medium unseated the games sector was back in 2012, meaning games have held the entertainment throne in the country for over a decade.

Regardless of the medium, the report also reveals that 92% of all sales were digital, showing how significantly the physical market is dwindling. Likewise, the report noted that the year's biggest video product was Avatar: Way of Water, which shifted 560,000 units sold.

