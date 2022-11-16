Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Video games are being recognised as an official category at this year's Grammys

And we know who has been nominated for the award.

For the first time ever, video games are being recognised at the Grammys in their own official category, for their soundtrack and music work. As revealed by the awarding body, the 65th awards ceremony will celebrate gaming by crediting one of five individuals for their work on different game series, with the nominees being.


  • Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite

  • Steph Economou - Assassin's Creed

  • Bear McCreary - Call of Duty

  • Richard Jacques - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Christopher Tin - Old World

Games have been credited at the Grammys beforehand, but this will mark the first instance that the award ceremony officially counts games in their own category. With the nominees in mind, who would you like to see take home this year's award when the Grammys are held on February 5, 2023?

