Video games are being recognised as an official category at this year's Grammys

HQ

For the first time ever, video games are being recognised at the Grammys in their own official category, for their soundtrack and music work. As revealed by the awarding body, the 65th awards ceremony will celebrate gaming by crediting one of five individuals for their work on different game series, with the nominees being.



Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite



Steph Economou - Assassin's Creed



Bear McCreary - Call of Duty



Richard Jacques - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Christopher Tin - Old World



Games have been credited at the Grammys beforehand, but this will mark the first instance that the award ceremony officially counts games in their own category. With the nominees in mind, who would you like to see take home this year's award when the Grammys are held on February 5, 2023?