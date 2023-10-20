Video game sales in Europe were down significantly during September

HQ

While this autumn has been absolutely rammed with new games, it seems like the slate of additional releases hasn't exactly been beneficial in regard to sales - at least when talking about the month of September in Europe.

Gamesindustry.biz reports that game sales throughout Europe were down by 16% this September when compared to September 2022. Why? Strangely enough it's because last September was actually a five-week long month, which meant that there was additional time for game sales to be counted during the period. It's noted that if you look solely at an equal four-week period for both months, sales this year are only down 1%.

Looking at individual games, unsurprisingly EA Sports FC 24 was both the best-selling game in September 2023 in the UK and all major European markets, but did post sales that were 10% lower than what FIFA 23 achieved last year. NBA 2K24 was the third-biggest game of the month and also posted sales that were down 17% on NBA 2K23, but The Crew Motorfest (the month's fourth biggest game) managed to outperform 2018's The Crew 2 by 6.5%. Mortal Kombat 1 (the fifth biggest game) fell behind 2019's Mortal Kombat 11 by a mega 39%.

The report notes that Starfield was the second biggest launch of the month and that the game, while having a strong launch, fell behind Forza Horizon 5 by 13% - although there is no way of knowing how Game Pass affects these numbers.