Video game-loving teen approved by the pope to become a saint

Although we are not talking about a video game saint, today we have a slightly different story, as Pope Francis has now approved the canonisation of the first ever saint in this millennia, the Italian teenage gamer Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006.

Acutis loved video games and often combined this with a keen interest in the social aspects of the internet to spread the teachings of the Catholic Church, earning him the nickname 'God's Influencer'. To become a saint, a person must perform two miracles, which is said to be the case as two people are said to have been cured after praying to Acutis and visiting his grave.

Carlo Acutis is expected to formally be canonised as a saint in 2025.

