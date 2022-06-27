Video game companies speak up against threatened abortion laws in the US

HQ

Just before the weekend, it was confirmed that the Supreme Court of the United States has decided to topple the landmark decision Roe v. Wade, which protects women's right to have a legal abortion. Instead of having that as a constitutional right, it is now up to individual states to decide what laws that applies to reproductive rights, and it seems like it is already getting really hard in some states.

While this is generally viewed as a huge step backwards by most European eyes, it's clear that the American video game business isn't thrilled either. Many companies will try to help their employees in various ways, and a whole lot of them, as well as industry veterans, have shared their criticism towards the Supreme Court on Twitter.

You can find some of the rightfully upset tweets we saw this weekend below.