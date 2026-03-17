Video game companies are making fun of Nvidia's new DLSS 5 tech

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Overnight, we reported that Nvidia had unveiled DLSS 5, which, among other things, alters faces in games by having AI reinterpret them, something the company claims is a game-changer. Gamers around the world, however, weren't quite as impressed by the video game characters' new, generic looks, and the criticism was swift, and as expected, a flood of memes followed.

This has continued throughout the day, and now it's not just gamers making fun of Nvidia's AI-generated faces, but game companies have jumped on the bandwagon as well. Understandably, Nvidia's attempt to hide their work with AI-generated visuals hasn't gone over well, and as a result, social media is now full of companies in the industry showcasing their products with and without DLSS 5.

We've rounded up a selection that you can check out below



































































