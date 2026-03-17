Video game companies are making fun of Nvidia's new DLSS 5 tech
Nvidia has launched tech that replaces video game faces with generic AI-generated interpretations, something that has been the laughing stock of the day.
Overnight, we reported that Nvidia had unveiled DLSS 5, which, among other things, alters faces in games by having AI reinterpret them, something the company claims is a game-changer. Gamers around the world, however, weren't quite as impressed by the video game characters' new, generic looks, and the criticism was swift, and as expected, a flood of memes followed.
This has continued throughout the day, and now it's not just gamers making fun of Nvidia's AI-generated faces, but game companies have jumped on the bandwagon as well. Understandably, Nvidia's attempt to hide their work with AI-generated visuals hasn't gone over well, and as a result, social media is now full of companies in the industry showcasing their products with and without DLSS 5.
We've rounded up a selection that you can check out below