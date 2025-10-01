Video game analyst: "Sony is a terrible company and they are blowing it in the games business"

HQ

Few people tend to stir up as much emotion in the gaming world as analyst Michael Pachter. Some think he is less accurate than George Lucas' Stormtroopers when he delivers his analyses, while others point out that companies pay him a lot of money for his views on things.

Regardless of where you place yourself on the scale, we can conclude that he is not afraid to express his opinion, and he often delivers scathing criticism of things he does not believe in. As in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance about the huge EA acquisition we reported on Monday. The conversation also turned to Sony and a potential acquisition of them, and Pachter took the opportunity to tear them apart, saying that they are completely losing their grip on the gaming market:

"No. Sony, for sure, not. Sony is a terrible company. They actually are blowing it in the games business. Games are moving to 'Connect to TV' so think about all the participants that are going to deliver the way we get movies via Netflix. Forget the subscription model; just think about iOS becoming on your TV. So, free-to-play games on your TV. Who is gonna deliver that? Cloud providers. AI."

Many analysts believe that the market for products such as EA's soccer titles and Call of Duty among those who do not own a console is absolutely enormous, and Sony (and Nintendo) are undeniably lagging behind in this area. At the same time, they are well positioned in other areas.

What do you think, console sales are becoming an ever smaller part of the gaming world, does Pachter have a point, or is it just ignorant rambling?