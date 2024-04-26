Video game adaptation wishlist

HQ

Jonas Mäki wants:

Gears of War

The world in Gears of War is just begging for a really good TV series, but I would like to know what happens before the video games start with the planet Sera's (or rather its inhabitants') encounter with the Locust. There's plenty of information via books and such, but I'm guessing that relatively few people have consumed this anyway compared to the games, so the TV series could be a good bridge to better explain why the world looks the way it does. The Gears of War series could advantageously consist of mostly quite few familiar names simply because a lot of people will die, and finding someone to play Marcus Fenix is made easier by the fact that it will be a younger incarnation we haven't seen much of before.

Of course, the story should be based on a horror perspective where a completely ruthless enemy crumbles a peaceful world and you are not safe anywhere, but it will of course also require big action sequences with a violent mass of flesh. Ideally, I'd like Cliff Bleszinski, who has been kept out of the series so far, to be involved as a consultant because, after all, he really understands the series and this is set before the games. As for directors, Zack Snyder would be an obvious choice, but he's a bit too much surface in relation to content, and I'd rather vote for Joseph Kosinski (Ovlivion, Top Gun: Maverick and he also did the Mad World trailer for Gears of War 3). I don't really have any ideas for actors though, other than that I hope for some younger talents of maybe 30 years old who can grow with the series if there are more seasons.

Olof wants:

Half-Life

How cut and dry is Half-Life for the TV format? Imagine how the pilot introduces us to the cast of characters at the enormous Black Mesa research station. We are introduced to the daily lives of the scientists and their work, taken on a tour (why not via the famous cable car/tram?) of the huge mega-complex in the heart of New Mexico and amazed at the huge and top-secret, state-of-the-art laboratories. In the break room, we hear about a new security guard, Barney Calhoun, who will start his job as a security guard later that day. There is also talk of a certain Gordon Freeman who is unusually late for a routine experiment. Everything is seemingly business as usual. Cool, but also uneventful and a bit of a mess. And then it goes off, Chernobyl-style.

The light-hearted, cheerful and upbeat tone disappears as if by magic with Gordon's opening of the portal to Xen, and the Half-Life series becomes a tour de force of raw darkness and horrifying thriller suspense in ten fast-paced episodes. The tone is down-to-earth, realistic with sparse sci-fi elements, and follows security guard Barney Calhoun on the one hand, and soldier Adrian Shepherd on the other, sent in to "clean up" any survivors. All the while, Gordon Freeman is like some kind of mysterious ghost behind the scenes, and although he appears occasionally, he never utters a word. The same goes for the ever-present G-Man.

With continuous changes in perspective and cross-cut scenes, Half-Life, Blue Shift and Opposing Force all fit into a single season. A few minor side stories take place, but absolutely nothing that is not subordinate to the larger narrative of survival and escape at all costs. For the next season, we are then introduced to Alyx and Eli Vance, Russel, Olga and the gang in a story adapted from Half-Life: Alyx, and just in time for season three, Gordon wakes up from his cryo-sleep and is sent to City 17 to meet up with our dear Barney Calhoun, who gets to play the main character together with Alyx. I have no exact wishes for the direction, script and production, but when it comes to actors, I don't want to see any Hollywood faces under any circumstances. In front of the camera, I want new blood, new talent, and certainly no children in the roles either, which I feel has become a recent trend in Hollywood. Let actors with some age, experience, weight and seriousness portray the characters. I'd rather have a few extra years under my belt than a Chalamet/Holland youth in the role of Calhoun or Freeman.

Conny wants:

Mass Effect

I absolutely understand that there are doubts about taking a game to a streaming service given all the shit we've received over the years. But we are in a bit of a revolution about that. Nowadays we can almost have high hopes that it will be really good. So, when I think about how well Mass Effect can work with great effects and a good script, it makes me tingle a bit. We have several games that inspiration can be taken from, where you can even make pure seasons based on the games in order if you wish, or pick some parts from everything to compress it into ten really great episodes. I don't know which I'd prefer more actually, but okay, two seasons based on the first three games would be fine. Or just taking the concept and putting it in a new kind of "alien goes bananas" premise. Usually I prefer to be very faithful to the basic material, but here it really feels like you can write exciting scenarios with the games as a stable foundation to start from.

I also imagine that both the female and male versions of Shepard will exist when it becomes a series. That could probably be good. As the male, I would add Chris Pratt... no, I'm kidding, actually. The role would go to Jeremy Allen White from the successful The Bear and the female version would be played by Karen Gillan. Seth Green will of course take on the same role that he voices in the game, as Joker - pilot of the ship Normandy and the ship will of course be a practically built set. My God, how nice that would be. Since the character gallery is quite large, I won't mention all of them and some would be hidden under quite enormous amounts of make-up and prosthetics. But these still require their voices and characterisation of course. We have the beautiful Miranda Lawson who I thought Alexandra Daddario could fit as, Garrus Vakarian is played by Josh Brolin and Grunt is portrayed by John Cena. So it's an incredibly fine cast. Mass Effect is a fantastic basis for an epic space adventure. Equal parts Star Trek and Star Wars, filled with fantastic action and then Normandy as a kind of "base" where all the exciting adventures are based and which gives rise to lots of dialogue and to experience the chemistry that you want to find between this character gallery. But mostly we're looking forward to lots of cheeky space battles, of course.

Mackegård wants:

Bioshock

Ever since the credits rolled after the final instalment of the Burial at Sea expansion to Bioshock Infinite, I've been longing to go back. Back to the ocean floor, to the darkness, to big dads, to little sisters, to disfigured addict monsters, and yes, to Rapture itself. The first instalment still stands as one of the best games I've ever played, largely due to the incredibly dense atmosphere that frames the entire adventure into an aesthetic masterpiece. Rapture isn't just a single story, either; a Bioshock series could very well depict stories from several different time periods in the underwater city's dark past. Perhaps starting with an episode from its glory days, followed by the Civil War and the transition to the dark reality we remember from the games, where the villainous politician Andrew Ryan, played by Adrian Pasdar, is constantly present in one way or another.

I want to see a dark and raw series that never shies away from being so disgustingly unpleasant in its worst moments, while the faint hope of the city's spared inhabitants still shines faintly like the flame of a nearly burnt-out candle. The interpretation of Rapture is crucial to the success of the series, and it's almost a requirement that the original vision of Irrational Games be kept reasonably intact. Then add in tonnes of high quality practical effects in the creation of environments, costumes, masks and props. The key to success is that everything needs to feel real, cold and generally dangerous, and digital effects should be used sparingly. I sincerely hope that a Bioshock series becomes a reality one day, especially now that video games are increasingly becoming big hits in a live action format, but it can't be done half-heartedly. Bring in Ken Levine as producer and writer and do this the right way.

André wants:

Red Dead Redemption

The Wild West is a rare genre on the TV front that you just want more of. I want more TV westerns, at least. You see, Deadwood left a big empty hole behind that has yet to be properly filled. Sure, Deadwood was given the chance to end with the fine TV film Deadwood: The Movie, and there's also the gripping revenge drama The English, but I'm looking for something more rugged. A porky, snotty western that could be HBO-grade and one of those obligatory "must see before you die" series that everyone at work is talking about. It's time to turn the Red Dead Redemption franchise into a TV series.

Red Dead Redemption hardly needs an introduction here. After all, it's one of the most beloved video games of all time, which was further embellished by Arthur Morgan's tragic story in Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar's western world is already packed with emotional depth, colourful characters, a wealth of detail, legendary stories and scenes that have made gamers laugh and cry. Taylor Sheridan as showrunner, Josh Holloway/Norman Reedus as John Marston, Josh Brolin as Arthur Morgan and a Game of Thrones budget would have made this a must-see TV phenomenon.

One could argue that a Red Dead Redemption show would be superfluous given that it is already so cinematic, that it would be counterproductive to adapt something that already pays homage to countless western classics. But just like The Last of Us series, there is also room to tell smaller stories and add new perspectives to a lawless nation that is slowly but surely becoming civilised - often at a high price. Imagine reliving moments like the first ride to Mexico or the parlour sequence with Lenny with your loved ones who have never touched the games before and can now share your fondest gaming memories. So we need more badass westerns in our TV boxes and I think Red Dead would be a natural step in the right direction.

