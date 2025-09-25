Video from the White House depicts Biden's portrait being replaced with an autopen The "Presidential Walk of Fame" highlights past leaders, but Biden is represented differently.

HQ President Donald Trump just unveiled the "Presidential Walk of Fame" along the West Wing colonnade, featuring framed portraits of former presidents. However, one spot stands out: Joe Biden's, where a photo of his autopen appears instead of a traditional portrait. For those wondering about the meaning behind, the move reflects Trump's repeated criticism of Biden's use of the device, which he links to doubts about his cognitive fitness. The unusual choice comes as Trump continues personalizing White House spaces, from moving portraits to redesigning the Rose Garden. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details you can do so in the video below or through the following link. Go!