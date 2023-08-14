Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Video clip showing Playstation 5 Slim leaks

We got our first look at the console with a detachable disc drive.

There has long been talk of a possible new model of the Playstation 5, a so-called slim model. Even Microsoft itself has joined in the rumour mill regarding the new hardware from Sony, which is supposed to launch later this year. Pictures of the alleged console were leaked the other day on a Chinese forum and now a video has been posted on X that is said to represent Sony's revised console. Check it out below:

