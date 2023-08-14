Video clip showing Playstation 5 Slim leaks

Dansk
There has long been talk of a possible new model of the Playstation 5, a so-called slim model. Even Microsoft itself has joined in the rumour mill regarding the new hardware from Sony, which is supposed to launch later this year. Pictures of the alleged console were leaked the other day on a Chinese forum and now a video has been posted on X that is said to represent Sony's revised console. Check it out below: