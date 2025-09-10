Video captures moment zookeeper in Thailand is eaten alive by lions as tourists watch in sheer terror

HQ

A serene morning at Safari World descended into pure nightmare when a zookeeper was devoured alive by a pack of lions while horrified tourists screamed in disbelief. The gruesome attack unfolded at around 11 a.m. local time, leaving onlookers traumatized and authorities scrambling to contain the carnage.

Eyewitnesses report that the man, stepping out of his jeep in the open enclosure, was immediately pounced upon by the ferocious predators. Then, panic erupted as tourists and zoo staff frantically honked car horns and shouted, attempting in vain to drive the lions away.

Three or four additional lions joined the frenzy, dragging the zookeeper to the ground and biting him mercilessly. The attack lasted around 15 harrowing minutes before zoo officials finally intervened, but it was too late, and the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The drive-through enclosure was immediately closed, leaving a stark scene of carnage and a chilling reminder of the raw power of nature, with blood still stained the ground where the tragedy occurred.

Safari World, notorious for its controversial animal attractions, has yet to release an official statement. Animal rights groups, including PETA, have long criticized the park, citing poor treatment and exploitation of the animals.

This horrifying incident echoes a similar tragedy earlier this year, when a zookeeper in Mariupol, Ukraine, was mauled to death by a rare white Bengal tiger, underscoring the extreme dangers faced by those who work up close with the world's deadliest animals. Now, authorities continue to investigate, and the park remains under intense scrutiny after today's nightmare unfolded in front of dozens of traumatized visitors.