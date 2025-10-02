Video captures moment Ukrainian soldiers on fire leap from speeding Humvee after getting hit by a drone

HQ

A new video released on social media appears to show members of the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment (a unit of Belarusian volunteers fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces) diving from a speeding Humvee after the vehicle was struck by a drone and caught fire.

The Kastus Kalinoŭski Regiment, formed in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fights on Kyiv's frontlines while advocating for the liberation of Belarus from its pro-Russian regime. Their motto: "Liberation of Belarus through the liberation of Ukraine."

In the clip, soldiers are seen inside the US-made Humvee, with one manning a machine gun through the roof, before a blast erupts under the vehicle. The footage captures troops rolling on the ground and sprinting to safety as smoke and fire consume the vehicle.

The Kastus Kalinoŭski Regiment has become a symbol of Belarusian solidarity with Ukraine, with its members continuing to fight alongside Ukrainian forces against Russia.