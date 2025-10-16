HQ

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a large-scale Russian armoured assault near the eastern town of Dobropillia on Thursday, the Azov brigade reported. The attack involved more than 20 armoured vehicles and aimed at the village of Shakhove, east of Dobropillia.

The Azov brigade said nine Russian armoured vehicles were destroyed during the engagement. Video footage posted by the brigade, which you can watch below, shows fighting near the village of Malynivka, approximately 13 km south of Shakhove.

Ukraine's General Staff did not immediately comment but confirmed it was conducting "stabilising" operations in the area. Ukrainian officials have highlighted ongoing advances near Dobropillia, describing Russian troops in the region as increasingly vulnerable.

Dobropillia is strategically close to the logistical hub of Pokrovsk, a key target for Russian forces advancing westward through Donetsk region. Zelensky has emphasized these gains as evidence of Kyiv's ability to counter Russia's slow forward momentum.

A Russian military blogger under the name 'Voenny Osvedomitel' claimed Russian forces attempted to widen their positions near Dobropillia but said Ukrainian imagery suggested the armoured column had been detected and struck.

Ukraine's military added it has regained 182 square kilometres of territory near Dobropillia in recent months, underscoring ongoing territorial shifts in the region. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!