Video captures moment Ukrainian F-16s scramble to blast Russian missiles out of the sky in massive overnight strike

HQ

A new video released by Ukraine's Air Force on a Telegram channel captures the moment F-16 fighter jets swooped into action to intercept the bulk of a massive Russian missile and drone barrage overnight.

Russian forces launched a total of 619 aerial threats, including 579 Shahed-type drones, 40 missiles of various types, and ballistic projectiles, while Ukrainian defenses neutralized 552 drones, two ballistic missiles, and 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

The overnight attack also marked the first combat mission of French-supplied Mirage-2000 jets, which intercepted a Kh-101 cruise missile. "The lion's share of Kh-101 cruise missiles downed today were destroyed by Ukrainian Fighting Falcons," the Air Force said.