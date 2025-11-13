Ukraine uses Mi-8 helicopter to fly over Shahed-136 drone at full speed and shoot it down with minigun

HQ

A Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter crew has reportedly shot down a Russian Shahed-136 attack drone using a mounted minigun during a new wave of Ukrainian strikes on Moscow. A video circulating on social media shows the Iranian-made drone engulfed in flames after being hit by sustained gunfire.

Kyiv intensifies drone warfare

The dramatic footage highlights Ukraine's growing reliance on mobile aerial defenses and rotary-wing tactics to counter Russia's ongoing drone barrages. The Shahed-136 (also known as "Geran-2" in Russian service) has been a key part of Moscow's long-range strike campaign targeting Ukrainian infrastructure.

Kyiv has stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks in recent weeks, with Russian officials reporting multiple airspace incursions near Moscow and Belgorod. Ukrainian forces claim their latest counterattacks are designed to disrupt Russia's drone launch operations and manufacturing facilities.

The video of the mid-air interception has gone viral, with military analysts noting the rare precision and control required to destroy a fast-moving drone using a helicopter-mounted gun. Now, you check out the footage in the posts below.