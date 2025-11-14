Ukraine launches new "Long Neptune" missiles on Russia, with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers (nearly four times that of the original Neptune)

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed Kyiv's use of its new Long Neptune missiles against targets inside Russia. Footage released on November 14 shows the R-360L cruise missiles in action, marking a major step in Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities.

According to Zelensky, the strikes are a just response to Russia's ongoing aggression. He praises the missile program, noting that Ukrainian missiles now deliver increasingly precise and significant results every month, reflecting the growing sophistication of the nation's defence technology.

Bigger, stronger, longer reach

The R-360L has a range of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), nearly four times that of the original Neptune missile. The warhead has increased from 150 kilograms to 260 kilograms (570 pounds), allowing deeper penetration and more explosive power against fortified targets.

Ukraine's Long Neptune design also allows adjustable fuel capacity to carry a larger payload if needed, offering flexibility for future upgrades. Zelensky highlights the broader effectiveness of Ukraine's domestically produced long-range systems, including the Palianytsia rocket drone, which has already confirmed ten hits on Russian military positions.