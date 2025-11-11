Video captures moment Russian troops storm into Pokrovsk "Mad Max-style" on motorbikes and roofs of battered cars and vans

HQ

A foggy road into Pokrovsk turned into an almost cinematic scene this week. A new video shows Russian soldiers riding motorbikes and clinging to the roofs of broken, doorless vehicles while entering the embattled Ukrainian city.

The improvised convoy (part motorcycles, part wrecked vans, all rolling through debris) immediately drew lots of comparisons on social media to Mad Max, the 1979 film known for its chaotic, makeshift machines and post-apocalyptic energy.

In the footage, shared by Russian war bloggers, vehicles crawl forward through thick fog with soldiers perched on top, others hanging from the sides, and a drone resting by the roadside. The look is what inspired the "Mad Max" comments.

Contrasting accounts as the battle for Pokrovsk tightens

Russia said on Tuesday that its forces had pushed further into Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, continuing a months-long effort to tighten a pincer around Ukrainian positions in the eastern Donetsk region.

Moscow insists that securing Pokrovsk, the new front line in Ukraine (often described by Russian media as "the gateway to Donetsk") would create a platform to advance towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Ukraine confirmed that about 300 Russian soldiers are now inside the city, adding that Moscow has used recent heavy fog to move in more troops. Kyiv denies Russian claims that Pokrovsk is fully encircled and says supply lines to nearby Myrnohrad remain open.

Open-source maps from both sides show Russian units closing in from multiple directions, while Ukrainian forces have counter-attacked around Dobropillia. Ukraine's top commander says Russia is concentrating around 150,000 troops to take Pokrovsk.

Moscow claims to control more than 19% of Ukraine, a figure roughly in line with Ukrainian mapping of frontline changes. However, none of the battlefield reports from either side could be independently verified. For video footage, check out the posts below.