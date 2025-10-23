Video captures moment Russian drone hits busy intersection in the Ukrainian city of Sumy

HQ

Shahed drones have been making headlines since the war in Ukraine began. Now, new footage shows a drone flying and exploding in a Sumy attack just a few hours ago. The explosion, the sound it makes... this could be among the clearest footage recorded so far.

Thanks to a bystander's video, we can see the precise moment the drone hits a busy intersection in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on October 21, 2021. The impact causes a dramatic explosion, with debris scattering across the street and vehicles caught in the blast.

Now... most media outlets report the drone as a Shahed, an Iranian-designed long-range kamikaze drone. However, it could also be a Russian Geran, essentially a copy of the Shahed. However, due to the distance, we haven't been able to fully verify which drone it is.

The main differences lie in refinements: Shahed drones were designed for greater accuracy, while Geran variants reflect Russia's adaptation, often lacking the same precision (even if now they are getting better). Of course, if you know, let us know in the comments.