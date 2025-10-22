Video captures moment police swoop on suspect after shots fired outside Serbian parliament

HQ

Shots rang out outside Serbia's parliament in Belgrade on Wednesday, leaving one man injured and prompting a rapid response from armed security officers, local media reported.

Now, video footage shared by the NOVA media outlet, shows police rushing toward a large tent outside the parliament. Moments later, a few shots were fired and a fire broke out inside the structure.

The tent is one of several set up this year by supporters of President Aleksander Vucic during anti-government protests. It remains unclear who fired the shots or how the fire started. Local authorities have not released any official statement.

According to N1 TV, a 57-year-old man was wounded by gunfire and is in stable condition. Another video circulating on X shows a man lying on the ground with his hands behind his back, surrounded by police officers.

Firetrucks arrived as smoke rose from the tent, marking another tense day outside the Serbian parliament.