HQ

New footage from the Russia-Ukraine war. This time, a video gone viral after a pig stepped on an anti-personnel mine left by retreating Ukrainian forces, saving the lives of nearby Russian soldiers. The pig, startled by troops, ran along a path before its rear hooves set off the device, creating a cloud of smoke while the soldiers remained unharmed.

The video's exact location and date are unclear, but it was shared today on verified social media channels. Fighting continues in cities like Pokrovsk, where Russian advances are expected to press toward Donetsk. Ukrainian defense officials, including Maj Gen Vadym Skibitskyi, have highlighted the strategic movements of Russian forces in the region.

On the military front, Ukraine has continued strikes inside Russia, including a recent attack on an oil refinery near Moscow. While unusual, incidents like this can provide, in many cases, much better understading of the realities of the war than general incidents or statistics can do. So, if you are interested in watching it, you can do so in the post below.