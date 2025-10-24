Video captures moment of explosion at munitions factory in Russian town of Kopeisk, around 1,600 km from the Ukrainian border

HQ

Several explosions rocked a munitions factory in the Russian town of Kopeisk late on 22 October, resulting in at least 12 reported deaths. The facility is located near Chelyabinsk in the Urals region, roughly 1,600 km (1,000 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Now, footage circulating on social media appears to show the explosions at the plant. One clip, filmed from a moving car passing the facility, shows a large fireball erupting in the top-left corner of the frame. The video has been verified with Google Street View (via BBC).

Also, as you can see in the videos below, additional CCTV footage captured from about 3 km (two miles) away shows one of the explosions clearly. The video is time-stamped 23:44 local time (19:44 BST), closely matching the initial reports of the incident.

As yet the cause of the blast is unconfirmed by Russia. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosions, but the footage has sparked speculation about a possible Ukrainian strike on the facility. What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments.

Check out footage more footage below (mostly verified via BBC):