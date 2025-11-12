Video captures moment newly built 2,500-foot-long bridge in China collapses within seconds

HQ

A newly constructed bridge in China's southwestern Sichuan province collapsed on Tuesday, with new footage showing the structure disintegrating in seconds and huge clouds of dust rising over the mountainside.

Local authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported after the 2,487-foot Hongqi Bridge in the city of Barkam partially gave way around 4 p.m. local time. Officials said a landslide caused the collapse of the bridge's approach ramp and roadbed.

Authorities had detected cracks before the collapse

Police had closed the bridge to traffic the previous night after identifying cracks and unstable slopes nearby. Video shows one side of the bridge breaking apart and plunging into the river below, leaving the remaining section hanging precariously.

The Hongqi Bridge, which opened in April, was hailed as a local engineering milestone and cost around $1.3 million to build over a 19-month period. It formed part of a key national route connecting Sichuan with Tibet.

Safety concerns amid China's rapid construction boom

The bridge's contractor, Sichuan Road & Bridge Group, has since removed promotional materials celebrating the project from its website. China's state-driven push for massive infrastructure projects has long been a key driver of regional development.

However, the pace of construction has raised growing concerns over safety standards. In August, 12 workers were killed when a bridge under construction in Qinghai province collapsed, highlighting ongoing risks in the country's infrastructure expansion.