Video captures moment large drone flies over Copenhagen Airport

HQ

On Monday evening, NRK, the Norwegian state media, was contacted by a Norwegian who was about to fly from Kastrup to Norway. "We were told from the cockpit that drones had been observed over the airport. Then we received updates every half hour, without anything new. Our flight was supposed to leave at 8:30 p.m., but the airspace was closed at 8:26 p.m. We were on the plane for about 2.5 hours," the Norwegian tells NRK. He also sent over a video of what he had no doubt was a drone. Of course, we don't know 100% sure whether this is a drone or not, but everything points towards that. At the same time, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or through the following link. Go!