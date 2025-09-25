Video captures moment drone flies over Aalborg Airport A video shows a low-flying object near Denmark's Aalborg airport which was closed to civilian and military flights on Wednesday over drone activity in its airspace.

HQ Unidentified drones forced the temporary closure of several airports in western Denmark, including major hubs in Aalborg and Billund, after being spotted hovering in restricted zones overnight, and additional sightings were reported near Esbjerg, Sonderborg and the Skrydstrup airbase, home to Danish fighter jets. Now, a video shows a low-flying object near Denmark's Aalborg airport which was closed to civilian and military flights on Wednesday over drone activity in its airspace, a couple days after similar incidents shut Copenhagen's airport. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or through the following link. Go!