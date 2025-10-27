Video captures moment dam in Russia's Belgorod region is hit by Ukrainian strike

HQ

During the weekend, Ukraine struck the Belgorod Reservoir Dam. Now, new footage has emerged showing the damage to Russia's dam, near the border with Ukraine, following the Ukrainian strike over the weekend.

In one video released yesterday, water can be seen gushing through a breach in the dam, while several structures on its top appear heavily damaged. Satellite imagery also shows flooding downstream, which experts have already verified (via BBC).

Belgorod's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported on Saturday via Telegram that the dam had been struck by a Ukrainian drone. Now, thanks to the BBC, we are able to know that these claims and the video provided are real.

The attack was later confirmed by Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, who stated on Telegram that the drone strike caused the water level to drop by approximately one metre. For more details, check out the video above.