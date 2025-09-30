Video captures moment Border Patrol chases cyclist in Chicago after he shouted "hey, I'm not a US citizen"

HQ

A video recorded in downtown Chicago shows Border Patrol agents chasing a cyclist who repeatedly shouted that he was not a US citizen. "Hey, I'm not a US citizen," he says. Now, the video has gone viral. The incident took place along Dearborn Street in the Loop, where the man taunted agents before quickly riding away. At one moment, he dropped his phone, prompting officers to rush toward him before he picked it up and continued cycling. The scene unfolded on a day when a heavy federal presence was visible across the city, following recent threats from Trump to send federal agents to Chicago in an alleged effort to control crime. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the videos below or through the following link. Go!