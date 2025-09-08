Video captures final moments of Ukrainian refugee who was fatally stabbed on a train in the United States Young woman's pursuit of safety ends in tragedy as suspect faces murder charge.

It's very sad to flee a war only to be caught in another one. This is what happened this week to a Ukrainian woman who had recently arrived in the United States seeking a new beginning. Surveillance footage shows her boarding a North Carolina train, focused on her phone, before a man behind her suddenly attacked with a knife. Passengers rushed to help, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities arrested the suspect, who has a long history of violent offenses, and charged him with first-degree murder. Now, the incident has gone viral and people have created a campaign to support her family, which you can join here. Rest in peace, Iryna Zarutska.