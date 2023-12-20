Victrix launches popular Pro controller for Xbox offering a PS5 layout

HQ

There's no shortage of Pro controllers for the consoles these days as pretty much every peripheral maker has one, including official alternatives from Microsoft and Sony. Victrix is no different and launched their Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller for Playstation earlier this year.

While it does have the most bells and whistles from a Pro controller like interchangeable components, lockable triggers, profiles, high quality switches and so on - it does have a more unique feature, which is reversible modules for the analogue sticks (something Thrustmaster Eswap Controller offers as well, but very few other have this feature). This makes it possible to get the symmetrical stick placement of Playstation or the asymmetrical from Xbox.

Now Victrix has announced that the officially licensed Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller is coming for Xbox, and launches in February. There are plenty of interchangable components included with the controller, with the most spectacular being a Fight Pad module that replaces the right analogue stick and buttons in favor of something more suitable for fighting games.

The controller is priced $179,99 and it can be pre-ordered over here. Check out some images of this beauty below, and please tell us if you prefer symmetrical or symmetrical stick placement on your controllers?