Victoria Beckham spent a fortune on this simple office item

HQ

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary just came out, lifting the curtain on new details about her fashion and beauty empire and revealing surprising aspects of her spending habits. One of the most unexpected revelations is that even during periods of financial strain, Victoria invested heavily in seemingly small luxuries, including her office plants, which reportedly cost more than most would expect. As she shared, the company was "tens of millions in the red," and one notable expense was the office plants: "Cause she loves plants. And it was costing like £70,000 a year. And then there was someone who was coming to water the plants," her business partner shared. What do you think about this? The episode provides a closer look at Victoria Beckham's life and work. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can watch the full documentary at the following link. Go!