English
news
Victoria 3

Victoria 3 to launch this October

Paradox's grand strategy title will be debuting on PC in a couple of months.

HQ

Paradox Interactive has slapped a date on when its grand strategy title Victoria 3 will be debuting on PC. Set to arrive in a couple of months on October 25 to be exact, we're told in a press release that the game will retail at £41.99/€49.99.

As part of the release date announcement, we have also been informed that the game is available to pre-order, as has been noted in a new trailer, which shows a further look at gameplay and the sorts of responsibilities you as a player will be expected to undertake. You can view the trailer in full below.

HQ
Victoria 3

