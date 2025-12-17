Victor Wembanyama tears up after playing the NBA Cup hours after his grandmother had passed

HQ

Victor Wembanyama was unable to lift his first NBA trophy last night, as San Antonio Spurs were beaten by New York Knicks at the NBA Cup final 124-113. Wembanyama started from the bench and played 25 minutes, scoring 18 points, 6 rebounts, 2 blocks, 1 assist and 1 steal, but the Spurs were -18 when he was on the floor, and went 7 out of 17 field attempt.

He later teared up in the press conference, as he said that he had lost someone. He responded two questions before leaving the press room. It was later known that his grandmother had died in France just hours before the match, on Tuesday.

Wembanyama has since received a lot of support from fans, with many reminding that despite his dominance in the team, he is only 21. And despite the personal loss, he still played a solid match, far from his best performances, but Wembanyama has also just come out of a groin injury that had him sidelined for 12 games.