Victor Wembanyama from San Antonio Spurs gets warm welcome to his old Parisian club

Two NBA teams have made a special tour to Paris, for the traditional Paris Game (this time, Games in plural): the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers, who will play at the Accor Arena in the French capital, on Thursday, January 23 (20:00 CET) and Saturday, January 25 (18:00), both switching local and away sides.

It will be a busy week for NBA fans in Paris, and today dozens of people came to greet Wembanyama at the Maurice-Thorez sports hall in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, where Wembanyama started his career in 2019, when he was just 15, for Nanterre 92, a club in the Pro A league in France.

Wembanyama debuted in the San Antonio Spurs in 2023, and he was unanimously named Rookie of the Year is currently the tallest NBA player, 7 ft 3 in (2.21 m). Despite leaving to the USA, he is revered in France and is a key player of the National squad, that won Silver Medal in Paris 2024.

Besides those two NBA games, a special NBA Paris Jam event will take place on Friday January 24th, at the Accor Arena, with special guests including judo icon Teddy Riner, Formula One driver Esteban Ocon, singer Dadju and current and former NBA players.