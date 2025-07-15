Victor Wembanyama explains his abscence for France for Eurobasket

HQ

Victor Wembanyama, one of NBA's most popular players, playing at the San Antonio Spurs, suffered a serious injury in February that kept him out for most of the NBA season, making it ineligible for individual awards like All-NBA. 'Wemby' suffered a deep vein thrombosis, but has since recovered, although he is naturally not at his best level.

However, Wembanyama, 21 years old, born in Le Chesnay, a suburb of Paris, who took them to a heroic Silver Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and another silver at the 2021 U-19 World Cup by FIBA, will not take part in Eurobasket 2025, which takes place from August 27 to September 14 in Latvia. The player explained in L'Equipe that he has been given official clearance to resume training, but he has chosen to focus on the NBA season.

He explained the decision, that has likely disappointed French fans, in L'Equipe (via RMC Sport): "When you have such a serious health problem in life in general, not necessarily as a basketball player, you can't afford to take risks. I would have really liked my rehabilitation to go faster. But without certainty, I couldn't participate in the Euro".

"I haven't played basketball in a long time. And it doesn't come back like this" Wembanyama said. "Even if there was an NBA Finals to play tomorrow, I don't think I would be in any shape to do it."

French coach Frédéric Fauthoux said that he respected and understood the player's choice, saying that it's the most reasonable choice. "There is a process of getting back on track to be operational. His will is intact, he is eager to wear the French team jersey again. For this summer, it was too short, with too many uncertainties", said the coach, who will also be wihout Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert and Mathias Lessort.

Last edition of the Eurobasket in 2022, France lost to Spain 88-76. Wembanyama did not play there, as he suffered an injury and was ruled out a month ahead. His debut at an Eurobasket for 'les Bleus' will have to wait until 2029, in Spain.