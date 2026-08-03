Victor Wembanyama "doesn't miss NBA", missed FIBA basketball as he returns to France

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The next window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers is coming (August 24-September 1), and it will mark the return of Victor Wembanyama for the French national team in two years. His final match with his national team was the Paris 2024 Olympics final they lost to United States, and since then, Wemby has focused on his NBA career, missing EuroBasket in summer 2025, but will be with the team for the couple of matches against Slovenia (August 27) and Sweden (August 30) as well as likely two friendlies against Serbia on August 20 and 23.

Speaking to the press during the renovation of a basketball court in Nanterre, Wembanyama admitted that he missed playing for France. "When I come back here, it does me a lot of good. I don't miss the NBA at the moment, but I do miss FIBA basketball", said the 22-year-old star (via Basket News), whose last appearances were not so great, as the San Antonio Spurs lost the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks, despite starting as favourites.

"It's sometimes hard to keep in touch with France every day, being away for so many months across the Atlantic. But coming back here, there's nothing simpler because these are people I know, people I trust", said Wemby. "I was surrounded almost exclusively by good people, growing up in Nanterre and in France in general".