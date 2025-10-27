Victor Wembanyama breaks new record in sensational NBA return from injury: 3 victories for San Antonio Spurs

HQ

Victor Wembanyama has not disappointed in his start at the NBA season, helping San Antonio Spurs win three matches in a row, and breaking a new NBA record in the process. In his latest game, on Sunday against Brooklyn Nets, Spurs won 118-107, thanks to a huge 26-point lead in the middle of the match.

On it, Wemdanyama scored 31 points, 14 rebounds and6 blocks in 36 minutes of action. In doing so, he broke a record as the first player in NBA history to scored 100 points and record 15 blocks in the first three games of the regular season, according to BBC.

Wembanyama, one of the more popular figures in NBA, has helped popularize NBA in France, with San Antonio Spurs being the most followed team. They played in Paris last season. However, shortly after he was sidelined for the rest of the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, also missing EuroBasket 2025.

Further reading: Victor Wembanyama wants to create an ultras fan club for San Antonio Spurs inspired by European football