It has been an unlucky NBA night for Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the basketball's biggest stars worldwide, as both suffered injuries. Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a left ground strain and had to leave the game early due in the second quarter. He had scored 14 points before that moment, and was averaging the tied second best mark in the league so far, scoring 32.6 points per game. According to NBA, he is only 57 points away from becoming the 42nd player in the NBA history to reach 21,000 points in his career.

Some days earlier Victor Wembanyama, the French star of the San Antonio Spurs, suffered a left calf strain, and will reportedly be sidelined for two or three weeks. His injury was confirmed last night after undergoing an MRI on Sunday, following the match on Friday against Golden State Warriors where he suffered the injury. He is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4 assis per game, and is the league's top blocker, 3.58 blocks per fame. He has helped the Spurs reach their best start in a decade, 8 victories 4 defeats.

Awaiting the injury report for Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama joins the list of NBA injured players, that include Ja Morant for the Memhpis Grizzlies, Paolo Banchero for Orlando Magic, Stephon Castle for San Antonio Spurs, Jonathan Kuminga for Golden State Warriors and rayson Allen for Phoenix Suns.