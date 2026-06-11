Victor Wemabyama says "it hurts" but remains optimistic after NBA humiliation

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Victor Wembanyama "couldn't really explain" what happened to them at the NBA Finals match against the New York Knicks, in which they blew a 29-point lead and allowed the local team in New York achieve the biggest comeback in the NBA Finals history, winning the match 107-106, and staying 3-1 up in the finals: if they win another match, they will be NBA Champions for the first time since 1973.

"We clearly weren't the most hungry in the second half. It was painful, of course. We worked too hard and gave up our lead. It's as simple as that. It just hurts", said the French star, who added 24 points and 13 rebounds, but only scored 9/25 from the field, and the team, which started thrashing the Knicks, only scored 30 points in the second half.

However, Wemby is optimistic and believes this can help the team come back stronger. "It's going to go one of two ways, a bad one and a good one. The bad one would be giving up, the good one would be getting stronger through this and more together, and this is what we're going to do."

The Spurs return to San Antonio for Game 5, on Sunday at 2:30 CEST, 1:30 BST. They have no margin of error and need to win three games in a row if they want the championship.