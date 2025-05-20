Víctor Valdés abandons managerial job at fourth tier club after only four games

HQ

The character of Víctor Valdés is once again evident in his now finished project. It seemed that the goalkeeper was going to establish himself at Real Ávila, a fourth division club in Spain, to promote them to Primera RFEF, but after the setback of not achieving promotion, he has left the club to look for a new challenge.

The Catalan coach's adventure in Castilla has been rather short-lived, four games to be precise, two in the regular phase and two for promotion to the third division of Spanish football. It seems that the management of the Avila club were satisfied with his work, despite not achieving promotion.

The dismissal of the coach has been communicated through a letter to the board, who have expressed on X that Valdés wanted to leave the club by his own will. The team have communicated that this came as a surprise to everyone in the club, who at first felt incredulity and astonishment, but respected the decision of the coach, who had a contract for one more season.

According to information from Diario Sport, the former Blaugrana goalkeeper's intention was to leave Real Ávila whether or not they achieved promotion. It seems that he was hoping for "something more professional" and Spanish football in the fourth tier has a very limited budget.

In addition, Joan Farias, who convinced Valdés to return to the bench after four years of inactivity, also leaves Real Ávila, leaving the Castilian club without two important figures in its structure.

