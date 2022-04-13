Vicarious Visions has officially merged with Blizzard

HQ

The Crash Bandicoot: N.sane Trilogy, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Diablo II: Resurrected developer Vicarious Visions has officially merged and become part of Blizzard. Announced in a tweet, with the merger complete, the developer will now be working under the new name of Blizzard Albany.

It's also noted that while the developer is now part of the overarching Blizzard name, the team will be remaining in Albany, NY, and will continue to do work and be "fully dedicated" to Blizzard games.