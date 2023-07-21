Viaplay fires a quarter of its workforce

HQ

"We have had to make several tough and immediate decisions to secure the future of the business", said Viaplay's new CEO in the recently released quarterly report, and shortly afterwards it was announced that a quarter of the workforce has been laid off. In addition, it is announced that the company will withdraw from the Baltic countries to focus solely on the Nordic region.

However, the measures do not stop there, even the cheapest basic package has suffered (in the international markets), only the more expensive one with sports content will remain in the future. But if all this does not help, the new CEO does not rule out a sale of the entire group and he said the following:

"Furthermore, we are also conducting an immediate strategic review of the entire business with the aim of evaluating all options, including relicensing of content, divestment of assets, a new share issue or a sale of the entire group."

According to figures from Expressen, Viaplay Group had around 1,600 employees last year and about half of them worked in Sweden.

