Vi has nothing to lose in the first clip from Arcane Season 2

After the events of Arcane Season 1, it's safe to say that things haven't gone too well for Vi. Her budding romance with Caitlyn seems to be at an end, and her sister is trying to lead some sort of revolution. That leaves her to pursue a boxing career and get involved in alcoholism.

As you can see in the Nothing to Lose clip below, Vi proves to be a champion fighter. She doesn't do much else except train and drink, but the latter leads to her seeing visions of Caitlyn and Jinx. Over the course of the clip, her mental health deteriorates entirely.

After the clip, we get a glimpse of the trailer we saw earlier in the year, with the confirmation that Arcane Season 2 is releasing in three parts. Act 1 releases on the 9th of November, Act 2 arrives on the 16th, and Act 3 will wrap everything up on the 23rd.