VHS 85 confirmed to have a sequel

HQ

Last week, the sixth VHS film in the series premiered on the Shudder streaming service, a real sleeping pill of a film that we also recently reviewed. But, apparently, fans are loving it, because it is now confirmed that another film in the series is planned and this time the focus will be on science fiction. It was during this weekend's New York Comic Con that AMC boss Scott Shooman announced the news and had the following to say:

"The V/H/S franchise has been terrifying and entertaining audiences for over a decade now thanks to the work of some of the genre's most gifted filmmakers. Following the massive success of V/H/S/85 and its previous instalments on Shudder, it's clear that the filmmaking team won't be running out of unique ideas anytime soon. We're thrilled that the franchise is going in a bold, new direction that will surprise fans and newcomers alike, and demonstrate the innovative capabilities of sci-fi within the world of V/H/S."

Producer Josh Goldbloom, who was also present, had some choice words for the audience, saying:

"Jason Voorhees, Leprechaun, Pinhead, Dracula, even the Amityville Horror house ended up in space, so as we move into our own Part 7 it was only natural that we should too. The sci-fi horror genre provides us an infinite playground of forbidden worlds and dangerous lifeforms, a formula which we're confident will lead to the biggest, maddest, bloodiest V/H/S ever."

As with previous films, Brad Miska will be producing along with James Harris, Michael Schreiber and Adam Boorstin. Exactly when we can expect this new VHS was not mentioned but with the series' non-existent production values, Shudder and the gang will probably be able to wrap up the project relatively quickly.

Are you interested in more VHS films and what did you think of the latest one?