PUBG Mobile

VGaming are champions of PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam Season 2

The team made off with the top prize after an unstoppable run.

VGaming has won PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam Season 2 after finishing the competition with a total of 213 points.

The team proved to be a force to be reckoned with throughout the competition as it had nine top three finishes in the 15 matches played in the finals. The team led by quite a margin too, as BOX Gaming in second only managed to receive 167 points.

For winning the competition, VGaming received ₫73,000,000, BOX Gaming in second earned ₫56,000,000, and Infinity IQ in third scored ₫45,500,000.

PUBG Mobile

