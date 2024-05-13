VFX artist teases arrival of new season of Love, Death & Robots

Netflix didn't wait long after the conclusion of season 3 of Love, Death & Robots before confirming that a fourth season of the show would be making its arrival in the future, but the exact date of that arrival was never confirmed nor mentioned. It seems like it could be here sooner rather than later though.

Visual effects artist Ricardo Alves, who has credits working on Star Wars: Rogue One, Ready Player One, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Spaceman, and Love, Death & Robots too, has taken to X to post what seems to be a tease of the fourth season.

Netflix has yet to make any official announcement about the show, so this could just be Alves jumping the gun a bit, but since Love, Death & Robots consists of short unconnected anthology episodes from a variety of creators it wouldn't be an unreasonable situation to see the new season arriving earlier than expected.