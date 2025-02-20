Veteran Spanish player Fernando Velasco retires after playing doubles with Djokovic

HQ

Fernando Verdasco, 41-year-old Spanish tennis player, played for the final time alongside Novak Djokovic in the doubles quarter-final in Doha. The pair fell 7-5, 6-4 to Heliovaara and Patten. Djokovic had alredy been eliminated from the singles tournament.

Verdasco had confirmed that Qatar Open would be his final tournament (he lives there). The Madrilenian hadn't played singles since September 2023. He started his professional career in 2001, had a career best ranking of 7 in 2009 and won seven single ATP titles. His best performance at a Grand Slam was Australian Open 2009, when he fell to Rafa Nadal in a five set semi-final. He also helped Spain winning three Davis Cup title, in 2008, 2009 (when he scored the decisive points) and 2011.

Speaking to As, Verdasco remembers that it was "a little exasperating" having to play against the best in the world, like Nadal, Murray or Federer, which denied him the chance of winning a Grand Slam, but "I am proud of my career and of having shared a generation with them. Today I said Novak thank you for playing with me, for picking me for my last tournament."

He was, alongside Nadal, David Ferrer, Feliciano López, Tommy Robredo and Juan Carlos Ferrero, part of a golden generation of Spanish tennis players, succeeded now by Carlos Alcaraz. "Alcaraz and Sinner are like Roger, Novak and Rafa, they are the two best above the rest. They are young, they can lose against other players but they are seen as above the rest."