Veteran Scream writer Kevin Williamson is making a TV series based on Hitchcock's Window to the Yard

Williamson has been asked to write four different scripts for Universal.

Universal has asked veteran Scream writer Kevin Williamson to write scripts for four new TV series. Not all of these projects are presently known, but one of them is a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's celebrated Rear Window. In addition to that series, he will also write the script for a brand new TV series called The Waterfront, The It Girl, which is based on the book of the same name, and The Game. Williamson himself seems extremely pleased:

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be part of the Universal Television family. When making television, it's so important to have partners who believe, support and inspire you. In Universal Television I have found exactly that. I'm excited to be working with such an amazing team doing what I love to do."

Thanks, Deadline.



