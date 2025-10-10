Veteran Halo art director leaves series behind with ominous message

HQ

Veteran Halo art director Glenn Israel has packed his paints and pad and is ready to depart for greener grasses. He had been working on Halo for seventeen years, and yet recently made the announcement that he'd departed what is still referred to as 343 Industries on his LinkedIn (what is Halo Studios today).

In the post, Israel leaves quite an ominous message, signalling to some time next year when he can reveal the truth about why he left Halo behind. "As of today and after seventeen long years, I am officially no longer contributing to the Halo universe. There is little more I can say for the moment, though I intend to share this particular story in its entirety when it is absolutely safe to do so next year. In the meantime, I have a message for anyone and everyone who needs to hear it," he wrote.

"I know that the state of our industry seems dire, but never forget that you are *free to choose*. No illusion of security nor promise of wealth or fame or power is worth trading away your health, your dignity, your ethics or values - and no one can force you to. Stay strong, take evidence when necessary, and find where you belong."

It seems that Israel exercised his freedom to choose in leaving Halo behind, although we won't know the full story likely until some clause in his contract runs out some time next year. Until then, we can only speculate.